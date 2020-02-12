Catholic World News

Europe’s oldest nun celebrates 116th birthday

February 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sister André, a French Daughter of Charity, celebrated her 116th birthday on February 11. Believed to be the second-oldest woman in the world, she is now blind and wheelchair-bound but retains a sense of humor. On her birthday she remarked, “May the good Lord not be too slow, and make me wait longer.”

