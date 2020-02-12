Catholic World News

Latin America’s Jesuit provincials denounce Nicaraguan regime

February 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Criticizing the regime of Daniel Ortega—Nicaragua’s president since 2007, after ruling the nation from 1979-1990—the Jesuit provincials decried the “campaign of slander and aggressions” against the Jesuit-run Central American University in Managua.

