Catholic World News

Sri Lanka’s new government fosters Buddhist nationalism

February 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Christian Solidarity Worldwide

CWN Editor's Note: Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister, who are brothers, “have a reputation for emboldening and exacerbating Buddhist nationalism and intolerance, which has historically led to the systematic intimidation, harassment and attack of religious minorities,” according to the report. Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 22.8 million (map). Sri Lanka is 68% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 9% Muslim, and 9% Christian. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!