San Diego bishop criticizes single-issue voting, says both abortion and environment are ‘core life issues’

February 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “More than 750,000 unborn children are directly killed in the United States every year,” said Bishop Robert McElroy. “At one time, there was bipartisan support for erecting policies that made abortion rare. Now that commitment has been eviscerated in the Democratic Party.” He added, “The death toll from abortion is more immediate, but the long-term death toll from unchecked climate change is larger and threatens the very future of humanity.” Although “contraception is intrinsically evil in Catholic moral theology,” the bishop believes that “it is a far greater moral evil for our country to abandon the Paris Climate Accord than to provide contraceptives in federal health centers.”

