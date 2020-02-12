Catholic World News

Archbishop sees Pope’s Malta visit as commitment to migrants, healing wounds

February 12, 2020

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will make an apostolic journey to Malta on May 31, the Vatican recently announced.

