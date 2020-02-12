Catholic World News

Sacristan discusses ‘regulated chaos’ of Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre

February 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Church, Greek Orthodox Church, and Armenian Apostolic Church share control of the basilica. The basilica was built over the site of our Lord’s Crucifixion and Resurrection (Encyclopaedia Britannica article), and the first church on the site was consecrated in 335.

