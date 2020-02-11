Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishops rebuke German bishops for support LGBT groups

February 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Latin-rite bishops in Ukraine have issued a fraternal correction to the German episcopal conference, saying that the “synodal path” of the German bishops poses “a threat to the faithful in Ukraine.” The Ukrainian bishops pointed especially to LGBT activists in their country who “justify their activities and their propaganda” by citing the stands taken by the German bishops.

