Filipino government drops charges against bishops who criticized Duterte

February 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The justice department in the Philippines has dropped sedition charges that were filed in July against four Catholic bishops (along with a priest, a religious, and 28 others) because of their criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte.

