Catholic World News

In Egypt, Coptic activist’s detention extended

February 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Christian Solidarity Worldwide

CWN Editor's Note: Rami Kamil “is facing terrorism-related charges,” according to the report. “However, it is widely believed that he is being targeted because of his human rights work documenting violations of the right to freedom of religion or belief.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!