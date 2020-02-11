Catholic World News

‘Getting beyond deterrence’: Cardinal Turkson calls for ‘integral disarmament’

February 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In an address read at a Georgetown University conference, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said that Pope Francis has become “the first Pope to reject the ‘doctrine of deterrence.’ … To contribute to this disarmament momentum, our Dicastery proposes to frame the dialogue on disarmament within the broader context of peacebuilding. This comprises the concept of ‘integral disarmament,’ which, as explained by St. Pope John XXIII, does not only refer to State armaments. Rather it calls on every person to disarm his or her own heart and to be a peacemaker everywhere.”

