Cardinal Tagle leaves Philippines to take up key Vatican post

February 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In December, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 62, as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. The Philippine prelate was previously Bishop of Imus (2001-11) and Archbishop of Manila (2011-19).

