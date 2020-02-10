Catholic World News

Knights of Columbus earn papal praise for loyalty, charity

February 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis praised the Knights of Columbus for their “unswerving devotion to the Successor of Peter” and their “faithful witness to the sacredness and dignity of human life,” during a February 10 audience with the board of directors of the K of C. The Knights are celebrating the 100th anniversary of their founding.

