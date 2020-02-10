Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan to meet Cuban president

February 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan will meet Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel during a visit to the island nation this week.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!