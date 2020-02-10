Catholic World News

‘Education concerns the future of humanity,’ Pope tells workshop participants

February 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Poverty, discrimination, climate change, the globalization of indifference and the exploitation of human beings all prevent the flourishing of millions of children,” the Pope told participants in Education: The Global Compact, a workshop organized by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

