Catholic World News

The priesthood today ‘is in mortal danger,’ Cardinal Sarah warns

February 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Robert Sarah as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments in November 2014.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!