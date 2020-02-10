Catholic World News

Our Lady of Lourdes shrine’s medical official explains criteria for examining miracles

February 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Thousands of cases have been studied, and 63 more cases were then recognized as being miraculous, together with the first 7 recognized by the bishop at the time of the apparitions, with the last one being on February 11, 2018, to bring a total of 70 cases officially declared as miraculous,” said Dr. Alessandro de Franciscis, president of the Bureau of Medical Observations and International Lourdes Medical Association.

