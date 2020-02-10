Catholic World News

‘Too much emphasis on religion,’ says Quebec education minister

February 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge announced his intention to abolish the province’s Ethics and Religious Culture curriculum, which replaced catechesis in schools in 2008.

