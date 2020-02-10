Catholic World News
‘Too much emphasis on religion,’ says Quebec education minister
February 10, 2020
» Continue to this story on Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge announced his intention to abolish the province’s Ethics and Religious Culture curriculum, which replaced catechesis in schools in 2008.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 9:25 AM ET USA
I would suggest a curriculum, but I don't think they would like it.