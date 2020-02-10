Catholic World News

Louisiana bishop opens sainthood causes for 2 lay faithful

February 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The two are Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue (1888-1977) and Charlene Richard (1947-1959). Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel also said that with the collaboration of other prelates, he hopes to open the sainthood cause of Father Joseph Verbis Lafleur (1912-1944), a military chaplain.

