Pelosi decries persecution of religious groups, does not mention Christians

February 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At the National Prayer Breakfast, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke out against the persecution of Buddhists, Muslims, and Jews—and against persecution generally—but did not specifically mention the mounting persecution of Christians worldwide.

