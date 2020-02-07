Catholic World News

Argentine bishops launch prayer campaign to counter bid for legal abortion

February 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Argentina’s Catholic bishops have inaugurated a campaign of prayer as their country’s government advances legislation to make abortion “safe, legal, and available to all women.” The bishops’ campaign will bishops’ campaign will be highlighted by a Mass for “the protection of human life until natural death,” to be celebrated at the shrine Our Lady of Lujan on March 8.

