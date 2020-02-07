Catholic World News

Papal document on Amazon Synod to appear next Wednesday

February 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An apostolic exhortation by Pope Francis, summarizing the work of the Amazon Synod, will be released next Wednesday, February 12, AP reports. The document—reportedly entitled “Dear Amazon”—could confirm the recommendation of the Synod to allow the ordination of some married men to the priesthood as a means of addressing the clergy shortage in the Amazon region.

