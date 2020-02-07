Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch blasts Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan as ‘sign of war and hatred’

February 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of Holy Land has also strongly criticized the Trump administration’s Peace to Prosperity plan. Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi leads the Maronite Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!