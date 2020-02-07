Catholic World News
Pope says fairs can showcase the beauty of local cultures, ecosystems
February 07, 2020
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: On February 6, Pope Francis received participants in the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry’s CEO summit.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
