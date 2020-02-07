Catholic World News

President Trump highlights pro-life, school choice issues in State of the Union

February 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “I’m also calling upon members of Congress here tonight to pass legislation finally banning the late-term abortion of babies,” President Trump said in his State of the Union address. “Whether we are Republican, Democrat, or independent, surely we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift from God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!