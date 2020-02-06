Catholic World News

Pope Francis says priestly celibacy is a ‘decisive grace’ for the Latin rite

February 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am convinced that celibacy is a gift, a grace, and following in the footsteps of Paul VI, John Paul II and Benedict XVI, I strongly feel an obligation to think of celibacy as a decisive grace that characterizes the Latin Catholic Church,” Pope Francis says in a book that will be released on February 11.

