Bishops applaud Trump administration’s efforts to expand parental choice in education

Catholic World News

February 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ statement followed Vice President Mike Pence’s remarks during a visit to Saint Francis de Sales School in Philadelphia.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!