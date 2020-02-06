Catholic World News

Celebration in Abu Dhabi marks 1st anniversary of Document on Human Fraternity

February 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in February 2019.

