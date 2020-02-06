Catholic World News

Pope urges global finance leaders to reduce economic inequality

February 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On February 5, Pope Francis addressed participants in a workshop organized by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences; the workshop’s theme was “New Forms of Solidarity: Towards Fraternal Inclusion, Integration and Innovation.”

