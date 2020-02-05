Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch says religions can bring freedom, equality, and fraternity to the world

February 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches. He spoke in Abu Dhabi at a conference marking the first anniversary of the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!