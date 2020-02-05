Catholic World News

Archbishop decries London terrorist attack

February 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is both saddening and shocking that, yet again, there has been a terrorist attack on innocent bystanderson a street in London,” Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark said following the Streatham stabbing. “For those who think that terrorism can achieve anything we commit ourselves with determination to saying ‘no’ to violence on our streets and within our communities.”

