‘All my fears were confirmed’: Cardianl Woelki criticizes German synodal assembly

February 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “My impression is that much of what belongs to theological doctrine is no longer shared here with us, and instead one believes that one can shape the Church in a completely new and different way,” said Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne. According to the report, Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg “distanced himself from church doctrine on homosexuality” and said the Church “was not doing justice to same-sex couples who adhered to values such as fidelity, respect and responsibility in their relationships.”

