Catholic World News

Colombian diocese, with some US support, helps flood of Venezuelans

February 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “More than 4.5 million people have left Venezuela since 2015, seeking shelter from a collapsing economy, violence and political repression,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!