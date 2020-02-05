Catholic World News

Leading Polish prelate asks world’s bishops to support initiative to proclaim St. John Paul a doctor of the Church

February 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, president of the Polish bishops’ conference, has written letters to the presidents of bishops’ conferences around the world, asking them to support his petition to have St. John Paul II declared co-patron of Europe and a doctor of the Church.

