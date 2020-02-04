Catholic World News

Vatican prefect, in speech, marks anniversary of Document on Human Fraternity

February 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in February 2019. “The Document is a bridge that we are all called to cross,” said Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication. “It can be a long way, it can requires time, but it is the right one. But there is a road that lies beyond the bridge that needs to be indicated so that the way can be understood and undertaken.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!