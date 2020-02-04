Catholic World News

9,000 houses of worship to close in Canada over next decade, heritage group predicts

February 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Canadian Catholic News

CWN Editor's Note: A recent article on the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral notes that “the National Trust for Canada in 2019 estimated that upwards of 9,000 religious spaces will close in Canada because of declining attendance or disrepair to the facilities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!