Catholic World News

Rhode Island priest bars pro-abortion politicians from Communion

February 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Providence Journal

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic pastor in West Warwick, Rhode Island, has posted a list of local legislators who will not be allowed to receive Communion because of their support for legal abortion. Father Richard Bucci announced that “they will not be allowed to act as witnesses to marriage, godparents, or lectors...” as well. The Diocese of Providence issued a statement backing the pastor’s authority.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!