Ugandan archbishop bans Communion in the hand

February 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga of Kampala has announced reforms to “fend off abuses in the liturgical life of the Church.” The archbishop announced that reception of Communion in the hand will no longer be allowed, and Mass must be celebrated in churches rather than private homes. He also reminded Catholics who are living together outside marriage that they should not receive Communion.

