‘The sick person is not a number,’ Pope tells doctors, nurses, and administrators

February 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The sick person is not a number: he or she is a person who needs humanity,” Pope Francis said in an audience with the doctors, nurses, administrative staff, and managers of Gruppo Villa Maria Care and Research, an Italian healthcare company. Emphasizing closeness to patients, the Pope added, “The God of proximity became close in Jesus Christ: one of us. Proximity is the key to humanity and Christianity.”

