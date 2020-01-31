Catholic World News

Retired archbishop leaving Newark, mansion to be sold

January 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Myers, the retired head of the Newark, New Jersey archdiocese, has announced plans to move to Illinois, to live close to his family as his health declines. The archdiocese quickly said that the residence Archbishop Myers has occupied— which became controversial because of expensive renovations— will be sold.

