Argentine president meets with Pope; no mention of visit

January 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 31 with President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina. The Vatican reported that their conversation centered on the nation’s economic crisis. There was no indication of whether Fernandez had invited the Pontiff to visit Argentina. Pope Francis has not traveled back to Argentina since his election in 2013.

President Fernandez was accompanied to the meeting by his partner, Fabiola Yanez.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

