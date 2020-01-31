Catholic World News

70,000 fewer women religious today than in 2010

January 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “According to Vatican statistics released in 2019, there are close to 650,000 women religious in the world; there were more than 720,000 in 2010,” according to the report. The executive secretary of the women’s International Union of Superiors General said, “On one level, we’re perceived as diminishing, but on another level, in growing close to one another, we are mirroring a new reality that the world today needs.”

