In Haiti, nuncio makes embassy available for talks to resolve political crisis

January 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Making clear that he “will not participate in political discussions” and “does not support any political party or any political actor in national life,” the apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Eugene Nugent, has offered the apostolic nunciature as a location for talks in the strife-torn Caribbean nation.

