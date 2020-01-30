Catholic World News

Connecticut bishops: no religious argument against fetal vaccines

January 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a public statement issued regarding a proposal for mandatory vaccination, the Catholic bishops of Connecticut have said that while some people object to vaccines using fetal cell lines, “there is no religious teaching against the use of these vaccines for Catholics.” The bishops’ statement refers to a recent statement from the Pontifical Academy for Life, encouraging vaccinations—but ignores an earlier statement from the same body that urged Catholics to “continue to fight and to empliy every lawful means” to discourage use of such vaccines.

