Catholic World News

Repeal death penalty in Colorado, bishop urges

January 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pueblo Chieftan

CWN Editor's Note: “The death penalty, while it might offer a sense of short-term justice, only adds to the cycle of violence and takes away this opportunity for conversion,” said Bishop Stephen Berg of Colorado as he lent his support to a bill under consideration in the state legislature.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!