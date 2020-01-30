Catholic World News

Knights of Columbus ends initation ceremony’s secrecy

January 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “There is nothing we do that is secret or needs to be secret,” said Supreme Knight Carl Anderson. “We decided this is a way to let other parishioners know, family members know, what the Knights of Columbus is all about.”

