Catholic World News

With rising life expectancy, Vatican highlights role of elderly in Church and society

January 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life has organized a conference on pastoral care of the elderly.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!