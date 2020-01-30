Catholic World News

Ask prime minister to be credible climate leader, CAFOD tells England’s Catholics

January 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on CAFOD

CWN Editor's Note: CAFOD (the Catholic Agency For Overseas Development) is the English and Welsh bishops’ relief and development agency.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!