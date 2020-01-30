Catholic World News

Bolivian archbishop recalls Bible’s role as Socialist leader resigned

January 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Evo Morales, Bolivia’s longtime Socialist president, resigned in November. In a homily for the Sunday of the Word of God, Archbishop Sergio Gualberti of Santa Cruz de la Sierra (the nation’s largest city) recalled the Bible’s role in Morales’s resignation.

