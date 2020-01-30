Catholic World News

Churches in Sudan attacked twice in 3 weeks

January 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The attacks took place in Blue Nile state (map). Islam is Sudan’s official religion; the nation is 92% Muslim and 5% Christian, with nearly 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

