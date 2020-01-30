Catholic World News

Bishops ‘very concerned’ about Supreme Court’s ‘public charge’ immigration decision

January 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a 5-4 decision, the Court ruled that the Trump administration may “begin enforcing new limits on immigrants who are considered likely to become overly dependent on government benefit programs,” NBC News reported.

